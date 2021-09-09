Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

AI-powered personalized career assistant Stride Ahead, on Thursday announced to have raised $100,000 in its pre-Seed funding round from Rachit Poddar.

Stride Ahead

The platform aims to profile aspirants using proprietary behavioral and cognitive assessment frameworks.

“As the number of content-based edtech startups grows, there are more and more students and young professionals who are now geared towards upskilling. However, most struggle to understand how to dovetail this into their existing professional journey to move to the next level or to select the strongest skill to create a career with. This is the niche that Stride Ahead will occupy. The personalized approach along with our experience in data profiling and behavioral analytics will make this a winning combination for both the student and the corporate who hires them,” said Piyush Gupta, founder, Stride Ahead.

Using the digital profile, it can provide AI-based career assistance. On the complimentary, it can provide fair, efficient, and predictive talent solutions with organizational data analytics to recruiters.

“This team is poised for rapid growth. The fast-growing segment is booming but there are a lot of gaps that need to be filled to help students and professionals move from one level to the next. I went through the program myself to understand the offering and was impressed with the analysis and counsel provided to me. I am confident that Stride Ahead will change the way we attract, recruit and retain talent,” added Rachit Poddar, executive director, Rachit Group.

With over 200 verified mentors from different domains and over 300 companies that have collaborated with them for internships and jobs for freshers, the team has tied up with over 3000 institutions and has made a difference in the lives of over 8000 students across the country.

In the next phase of growth, the company will deploy capital into building a full-stack career API-driven PaaS to cater to our stakeholders for their users to develop their career identity and journey holistically through various proprietary tools, frameworks, and resources.