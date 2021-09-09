Apple Likely to Showcase New iPhone Next Week

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Apple is hosting an event titled “California Streaming” on Tuesday, Sept. 14, and it’s expected the company will unveil new iPhone models during the annual showcase in Cupertino, California.

According to CNN Business, Apple will likely feature the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. There’s even potential for the revelation of the Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3, which will be more similar to the AirPods Pro and feature spatial audio support and touch controls.

iPhone fans can expect changes to the phones’ cameras, CNN Business reported. It’s likely the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will have two rear-camera lenses, which will be placed diagonally for the first time.

The outlet pointed to rumors that the rear lenses on the iPhone 13 Pro could be different sizes and be inset in a thicker bump for better stabilization. There could even be portrait mode for videos and better support for taking pictures of the night sky.

Per Bloomberg, there may also be an always-on display and an under-display Touch ID, as well as a faster refresh rate, improved 5G capabilities and a bigger battery.

Those are the rumors compiled by reporters and enthusiasts, but Apple has been teasing some software updates, too, including iMessage away messages, screen-sharing in FaceTime and the capability for the phones’ digital wallets to display users’ driver’s licenses and vaccine information.