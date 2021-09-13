Hide Your Data From Brokers with This Innovative Tool

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Today, an astounding 97 percent of Americans are concerned about their data privacy. It seems like the one thing we all agree on is that our information is not secure from third parties who want to sell us products or worse. Fortunately, there's a solution that goes above and beyond the rest.

Optery

Optery Data Broker Removal covers more than 80 data brokers worldwide, giving you the power to remove your home address, phone number, email address, and other private information from the web. Valued at $119, a year-long subscription is on sale for $49.

If you've ever Googled yourself and found results from companies like InstantCheckmate, TruthFinder, Spokeo, ArrestFacts, InfoTracer, Intelius, CellRevealer, MyLife, WhitePages, and FreePhoneTracer — Optery can remove you from them. This makes it significantly more difficult for businesses to add you to call lists, email lists, and much more.

When you sign up with Optery, you'll get a customized Exposure Report with screenshots of approximately 30 to 60 sites that are posting your info. All of these sites are used by identity thieves, hackers, spammers, phishers, doxxers, and more to act against you, and all of them will fall short once you've gotten Optery. It's the most advanced data broker visibility and removal tool on the market, preventing identity theft and fraud and giving you greater visibility into where your data is surfaced.

Optery refreshes and re-delivers your opt-out requests multiple times per year and gives you live dashboards to display removals in real-time. And, of course, Optery does not sell data and is not affiliated with any data broker. That's why it has been backed by Y Combinator and has earned a perfect five-star rating on Product Hunt.

Gain greater control over your personal data with Optery. Right now, you can get a one-year Core Plan to Optery Data Broker Removal for 59 percent off $119 at just $49.

