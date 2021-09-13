WickedGud Raises $340,000 In Pre-Seed Round Led By Titan Capital

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

WickedGud, a brand owned by 100Percent Nourishment Pvt, Ltd, on Monday announced to have raised $340,000 in a pre-Seed round led by Titan Capital. The round also saw participation from many successful founder angels and investors such as Archana Priyadarshini, partner, Point One Capital; Gaurav Ahuja, managing director, Chrys Capital; Amit Chaudhary, founder, Lenskart; Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta, co-founders, boat; Harsh Vakharia, founder, Invideo and Jorge Fernandez Vidal, investment director, Liechtenstein Group.

"Having lived across the globe for more than a decade and being an avid foodie, I truly understand the importance of balancing taste and health. With the backing of a titan like Titan Capital and some incredibly smart founder angels and marquee investors, I am extremely excited to embark on this journey of transforming wicked indulgences into truly good and nourishing meals. We look forward to building the brand across D2C channels and further strengthen the team to support our initial growth and ambitious future plans of adding WickedGud products into the kitchens of every Indian household," said Bhuman Dani, founder, WickedGud.

Several studies have demonstrated the necessity of nutrition and protein-rich foods and their beneficial effects on human health. The startup WickedGud founded in July 2021, is on a mission to make everyday eating guilt-free and change the way the world consumes comfort food for the better using indigenous and high nutrition ingredients. The brand is firmly built on three core pillars – indulge, transform and nourish with the aim of building a robust product portfolio.

"WickedGud is as human as a brand can ever get. It's an enabler for all the mothers out there who constantly worry about their family's health. The brand promise is unique, the formulation story is unheard of, and the team is high octane. I look forward to seeing them disrupt this space for the better," shared Bipin Shah, partner, Titan Capital.

"I invested in Bhuman and his team. He has tremendous hunger for delivering goodness to consumers. With WickedGud, he is on this mission to un-junk the junk from our daily comfort foods," added Amit Chaudhary, founder, Lenskart.

Today, Generation Z dictates household purchasing habits, mothers have begun to domesticate junk food, resulting in them compromising at all levels. They are constantly looking out for healthier options that offer high nutrition without any meaningful compromise in taste. Therefore, brands like WickedGud are solving this problem by empowering these very mothers by deconstructing ‘junk’ and reconstructing it with fresh, nutrition-rich, homely versions to avoid the constant compromise with food and offer 100 per cent nourishment to their families, the company claims.