Is a Breakdown in the Charts for Babcock & Wilcox?

A level of support has emerged in the chart of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW). The stock has tested this level multiple times over the past six months. If the stock falls through this level, a breakdown is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trade.





Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) provides advanced fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. B&W's technologies support a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions

The company had a solid quarter where revenue rose 49.8% year over year and net income increased to $3.1 million, compared to a loss of $18.1 million in the same quarter last year. BW launched its ClimateBright platform in May with a pipeline of potential carbon capture and hydrogen combustion opportunities.

The firm had $144 million in cash as of the most recent quarter compared to only $3 million in short-term debt. Analysts expect sales to rise 33.8% for the year. However, earnings are expected to fall 95.1% in the current quarter.

The stock appears slightly overvalued with a forward P/E of 23.64. The stock was showing bullish momentum from the end of last year into March of this year, but performance has been mixed since, as shown in the chart below.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of BW below with added notations:

Chart of BW provided by TradingView

BW has tested the $6.50 level (green) as support several times over the course of the past six months. The stock has fallen back down to that support again.

A break of $6.50 could mean much lower prices for the stock. Therefore, if the stock were to break below the support, a short position could be entered.

BW shares were unchanged in premarket trading Monday. Year-to-date, BW has gained 86.61%, versus a 20.70% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

