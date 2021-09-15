Scalenut Raises $400,000 Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled content intelligence platform Scalenut on Wednesday announced that it raised $400,000 in Seed funding led by Titan Capital, First Principles VC, AngelList, Abhishek Goyal, and other angel investors.

Scalenut’s vision is to help companies of all sizes tell better stories at scale.

“With every business needing to be in the business of content creation today, Scalenut is serving a $400 billion industry, growing at a rapid pace. We aim to be a one-stop platform for the entire content lifecycle. We started with building a managed marketplace to bring top talent and businesses together but also realized the power of a self-serve SaaS platform that automates a large part of content research and content creation. We have seen some amazing results from our proprietary research algorithms. Over the next few quarters, we plan to strengthen this combined product offering for our users and continue expansion to new geographies. We could not be more excited about building Scalenut,” said Mayank Jain, co-founder, Scalenut.

Scalenut started by identifying a huge bottleneck in the content creation lifecycle. Marketers invest a lot of time and money in curating and creating content, often with inefficient processes and poor ROI. To solve this puzzle, Scalenut is building a self-serve AI-enabled Content Intelligence SaaS platform that automates the entire content research and content creation process. Scalenut’s platform also solves a huge pain point by providing cutting-edge actionable insights for search engine optimization (SEO) of the AI-generated content. In addition, customers also get access to a managed marketplace of top talent to work directly with the brands and augment their content creation.

“The Scalenut founding team brings a rare combination of technology chops and operating skills in scaling large managed marketplaces. On one hand, innovations like GPT-3 have opened up new frontiers in automated content creation, while Covid is one of many catalysts for the torrid growth of remote work and freelancing. In bringing together self-serve capabilities enhanced by a managed marketplace, Scalenut is well-positioned as a ‘build in India, for the world platform,” added Nitin Sharma, lead investor, First Principles VC.

Launched earlier this year, Scalenut’s platform is already turbocharging content creation efforts at more than 200 companies (including Airtel, Medlife, 1MG, Teachmint) in 10 countries. The managed marketplace piece of Scalenut has also generated opportunities for over 1000 freelancers in the time of COVID-19.