Taco Bell is Rolling Out A Subscription Service That Will Give Fans a Taco a Day

The chain announced that it will be rolling out its new Taco Lover's Pass at select locations.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A taco a day probably keeps something away, but for fans of beloved fast-food chain Taco Bell, it will only keep customers coming back for more.

Taco Bell announced that it will be rolling out a new Taco Lover’s Pass at select locations, which for now seem to only be in the Tucson, Arizona area.

“Treat yourself to a taco a day for 30 days from the Taco Lover’s Pass menu,” the website says.

Interested customers can purchase the new pass through the Taco Bell app and will have the option to choose between seven of the chain’s beloved taco variations each day: Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme®, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme®, Doritos® Locos Tacos, Doritos® Locos Tacos Supreme and Spicy Potato Soft Taco.

The "Secret Taco Lover’s Pass" menu will unlock on the app once the customer purchases the pass, which costs between $5 and $10 depending on their location. They have from now until November 24 to purchase the game-changing new feature, and the pass will activate on the day it’s been bought.

The subscription-based model is a first for the chain.

Taco Bell recently made headlines after entering the infamous fast-food chicken wars late in the game by rolling out a long-awaited Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco, much to the delight of loyal fans.

The chain also suffered from nationwide shortages earlier in the summer, affecting select sauces and meats at different locations.

“Sorry if we can't feed your current crave,” the company said at the time. “Due to national ingredient shortages and delivery delays, we may be out of some items.”

Taco Bell is owned by parent company Yum! Brands, which also operates KFC, Pizza Hut and WingStreet.

Yum! was up over 34.65% year over year as of Wednesday morning.

