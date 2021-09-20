Got Something to Share? Start a Side Hustle Teaching on Udemy.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It seems like everybody these days has a side hustle. And why not? It's a great way to earn a little extra money without killing yourself with extra work. With so many creative side hustle ideas out there, leveraging your strengths for some extra cash has never been easier.

If you have knowledge to share, one smart side hustle is becoming an online instructor. Whether you're a coding or marketing expert or you have a wealth of experience building businesses, people will pay to learn from your knowledge. Udemy is a great platform to do this, and you can get started with help from The Complete Udemy Instructor Mastermind Bundle. Valued at $1,393, it's on sale now for just $29.99.

This seven-course bundle includes more than 30 hours of instruction from established Udemy experts like Bryan Guerra (4.3/5 instructor rating), Jonathan Levi (4.5/5 rating), and Natalie Rivera (4.5/5 rating). Each of these instructors has built their brand from scratch on Udemy and knows how to make an impression.

You'll learn how to create video content that sells, starting with the exact tools used by the professionals, including hardware, software, and workflow strategies. You'll learn the nuts and bolts that can save you time while creating high-quality, engaging videos on any budget that will help you stand out in a saturated market.

Not only that, but you'll get help identifying what valuable knowledge, skills, or wisdom you have that others will pay for. You'll learn how to organize that knowledge and package it into teachable material and develop a full curriculum for your information. Then, you'll learn marketing strategies to reach more customers and convert more browsers into paying learners.

Start a remote teaching side hustle today. You can get The Complete Udemy Instructor Mastermind Bundle for just $29.99 for a limited time.

