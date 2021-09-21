Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Car sharing marketplace covering emerging markets Zoomcar, on Tuesday, announced the launch of their operations in Indonesia and Vietnam.

Unsplash

Zoomcar, which dominates the self-drive car rental market in India, has expanded to other Southeast Asia markets following their recent entry into the Philippines and Egypt and appointed country heads in Indonesia and Vietnam to help scale their business.

As the vice president and country head, Leo Wibisono Arifin will lead Zoomcar’s operations in Indonesia. Wibisono joins Zoomcar to expand its mission in revolutionizing the mobility sector in Indonesia, the largest SEA country that is also known as Digital Archipelago. Kiet Pham joins Zoomcar as the vice president and country head for the company’s expansion into Vietnam.

Arifin and Pham come with over a decade’s experience and their expertise in startup management will prove vital in establishing Zoomcar as the first-to-market car-sharing platform in Indonesia and Vietnam.

“At Zoomcar, we have always been focused on personal mobility and with our recent entry into the Philippines and Egypt, we are happy to announce our foray into other Southeast Asia markets. Indonesia and Vietnam have low levels of vehicle ownership but large, upwardly mobile populations creating a perfect opportunity for us to leverage. We are thrilled to welcome Leo and Kiet as our new country heads and look forward to benefiting from their experience of scaling up aggressively and building synergistic partnerships contributing to our growth in Indonesia and Vietnam,” said Greg Moran, chief executive officer and co-founder, Zoomcarwhile commenting on Zoomcar’s international expansion and appointment of new country heads.