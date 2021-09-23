Streamline Your Remote Workforce with This Seamless Tool

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A 2020 Harvard Business School study revealed that 16 percent of businesses planned to keep remote work long after the pandemic ended. As the pandemic drags on, that number is likely to increase even more, making remote work a significant element of the new normal. Even if you plan on your business returning to in-person work, you need a contingency plan to connect with workers who can't be in the office every day or who live in different parts of the world.

LinkedIn Sales Solutions/Unsplash

MeetFox is a cloud-based app that allows you to do just that. A year-long subscription is on sale now for just $99 (reg. $420). This clever platform works for businesses of all sizes, giving them a tool to schedule appointments, host in-browser video calls, charge for meetings, bill clients with automatic invoicing, process instant payments, and more. In just two minutes of set-up, you'll have a complete operational suite that's optimized for the modern business world.

MeetFox gives you everything you need to run your business seamlessly. You can sync up to 20 calendars with options to integrate with Google Calendar or Outlook Calendar and receive SMS and email notifications to ensure you never miss an important meeting. You can create professional booking pages for your services, design a schedule, and manage all of your bookings from a single hub. Plus, you can add questionnaires and other custom tools to your booking page to lessen onboarding time for clients and make working with them easier than ever. There are even easy-to-implement booking integrations for your website, CMS, or automation tools to make connecting with clients simple. And yes, of course MeetFox supports in-browser video calls for up to 16 attendees.

With one tool, you can streamline both your internal and external communication. Right now, you can try MeetFox Premium for one year for 76 percent off $420 at just $99.

Prices are subject to change.