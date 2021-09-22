Supertails Raises INR 5.75 Cr Funding From Alteria Capital

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bengaluru-based digital pet care startup, Supertails.com recently announced that it raised INR 5 crore in venture debt funding from venture debt fund Alteria Capital.

Supertails

Founded by Vineet Khanna, Varun Sadana, and Aman Tekriwal, Supertails is a platform that supports the ever-increasing pet parent community by providing trustworthy veterinary care and a one-stop solution for pet food and supplies. Supertails has forayed into the rapidly growing pet care market with a vision to make India a pet-friendly nation.

The capital will be used for working capital requirements to grow the business.

“The response we’ve received over the last few months has been very encouraging. The pet parent community in India is enthusiastic and keenly available, which motivates us every day to work on services that support them through the beautiful journey of raising pets. Within a month’s time, the brand has seen tremendous growth and we have completed over 2000 vet consultations and product orders. We’ve been pleasantly surprised by young parents who want to learn and grow with their pets. We’re looking forward to doing much more for them,” said Varun Sadana, co-founder, Supertails.

Supertails launched its platform in June this year and raised a $2.6 million pre-Series A round led by Saama Capital and DSG Consumer Partners. Other investors included global Indian icon Deepika Padukone, Titan Capital, Sauce VC, and Whiteboard Capital. It is also backed by high-profile individual investors like Tej Kapoor, Pankaj Naik (Avendus capital), Abhay Hanjura, and Vivek Gupta (Licious). They are also gearing up to launch behavior training for dogs. This will be the first-ever digital behavior counseling and training for pets in India, the company said.

“We’ve been following how Vineet, Varun, and Aman are building Supertails and have a strong belief in their vision. The petcare sector is on the cusp of a big breakthrough and we are excited to be part of this journey. We’re confident that the digital vet consultation platform of Supertails is going to revolutionize how medical care is given to pets along with much needed digital distribution of high-quality pet products,” added Ankit Agarwal, partner, Alteria Capital.

As it grows, Supertails plans to support pet parents as they navigate all aspects of pet parenthood, including the decision of bringing home a pet, training and hygiene consultation, raising a healthy and fit companion, and fulfilling all primary needs for the pet, the platform shared.