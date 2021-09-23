Chick-fil-A Dropped From Potential Missouri Airport Vendors

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A bunch of new restaurants will soon be opening at the new Kansas City International Airport terminal -- but Chick-fil-A might not be among them.

SOPA Images | Getty Images

According to 41 KSHB Kansas City, Vantage Airport Group informed the city council Wednesday that the chicken chain has been removed from its list of proposed restaurants.

Vantage is one vendor vying to win the contract to offer services at the terminal. The Kansas City Aviation Department said last week it recommends Vantage to run the operations.

The representative told the council that Chick-fil-A was removed because it doesn’t promote an inclusive environment.

Related: 25 Interesting Facts You Should Know About Chick-fil-A

On Monday, the LGBTQ Commission of Kansas City called for the restaurant to be dropped from consideration.

“Historically the company’s founder donated $5 million to anti-LGBTQ initiatives that publicl proclaimed opposition to LGBTQ+ rights. Despite the company claiming to halt donations to anti-LGBTQ+ organizations in 2019, the CEO’s own charitable foundation, Dan and Rhonda Cathy Foundation have maintained annual donations to the National Christian Charitable Foundation (NCF). NCF is one of the primary organizations funding anti-LGBTQ+ state legislation and opposition to the Equality Act offering expanded Federal protectiosn for LGBTQ+ populations,” said the letter, which added that Chick-fil-A’s inclusion in the terminal “would be a step in the wrong direction for Kansas City.”

As KSHB noted, the city council still has to formally approve the recommendation for Vantage to oversee operations in the new terminal.