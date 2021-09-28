Hera Raises $1 Mn Seed Funding Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Hyderabad-based healthtech startup Hera, recently announced to have raised $1 million from angel investors in the Seed funding Round.

Hera, founded by Vaishnavi Raju in December 2020, is a new age company that dreams of empowering 100 million women to take charge of their health and wellness. Hera not only focuses on menstrual health but also understands the need to go beyond that. Backed by technology Hera uses AI, calculators, and tools which help to determine women to take charge of their health.

“There is a huge, unaddressed gap in women’s healthcare in India. If you look at the numbers, you see it over 500 million women, 50 per cent of those women are between the age group of 18-35, which is the phase when a woman, along with everything else, is dealing with periods, possibly marriage, sexual intimacy, pregnancy, post-partum and on her way to menopause. But nobody is looking at a woman as a whole. Just parts of her, and mostly just concentrating on periods. We want to change that. We at Hera want to create inclusive content in multiple languages that address women beyond tier-I and metro cities,” said Vaishnavi Raju, founder, Hera.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Hera has witnessed 1.5-time growth.

“The funding raised would be utilized to widen the product portfolio and create a robust content platform that supports our vision,” added Raju.

Hera has designed an end-to-end solution that comprises commerce, content, and community. Hera is an e-commerce platform that offers a wide range of nutritional supplements, expert consultations, and follow-up care. The products are 100 per cent vegetarian, backed by science, regulatory bodies approved, and traced to the source. Herapedia, provides clear, concise, fact-checked, and easy-to-consume information, focussing on the myriad cultural, social and emotional factors that guide an Indian woman’s life. Hera community is led by women and is for women. It is being designed as a safe space for women to engage in conversations, listen and find their own voice, the platform said.