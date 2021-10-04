D2C Personal Hygiene Brand Svish Raises $400,000 As Part Of Its Seed funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

D2C brands for personal hygiene, Svish recently announced to have raised $400,000 as part of its Seed funding. The funding round was led by LC Nueva AIF, an India domiciled Category II AIF Fund, where LC Nueva Investment Partners LLP^ is the investment manager with participation from other angel investors, enabled by Bright Bridge Advisors.

The startup that offers varieties of products under personal hygiene care will use the investment to diversify into new product lines under multiple categories. A percentage of the money will also be used in strengthening its R&D portfolio and enhancing the national presence of the brand in retail chains and modern trade.

"Our new business development will primarily focus on launching new products as we are all set to introduce 40 new offerings in different categories including personal hygiene and body care. We are honored to be associated with our investors and are grateful for their faith in the brand. The capital infusion will help us reach the wider audience segment through our offline and online platforms. We aim to be the best and one of the leading brands in the personal hygiene market and intend to tap various sectors in the years to come," said Ishan Grover, chief executive officer, and co-founder, Svish.

When the world focused on the problems the pandemic posed, the co-founders saw it as an opportunity to come together and form a D2C personal hygiene brand, Svish On -The - Go with a Mission to make personal hygiene a habit in India.

Bootstrapped since November 2020, the co-founders have invested INR 1.40 crore and have effectively crossed INR1 crore in revenues in less than 10 months of operations. The startup has seen the loyalty of more than 30,000 consumers with revenue growing over 400 per cent in a short span.

Its products are available on the brand website and across e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Cred, Milkbasket, and Bigbasket. The brand is all set to launch its new set of the intimate hygiene product line.