Tata Communications And Cisco Systems Expand Global Strategic Partnership

Global digital ecosystem enabler Tata Communications, and San Jose-headquartered multinational technology conglomerate corporation Cisco Systems, on Monday announced the expansion of their two-decades-long strategic global partnership.

This new agreement is between Tata Communications and Cisco Meraki to empower enterprises with simple and easy to deploy, manage, and analyze IT infrastructure for delivering anywhere, anytime access.

Cisco Meraki is onboarded within the Tata Communications ecosystem to offer a world-class suite of next-generation cloud-managed Wi-Fi services based on the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology and SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) services across various industries. The combined expertise ensures smoother lifecycle management and superior user experience to the enterprises’ stakeholders with greater security, efficiency, and agility.

“Our recent Leading in a Digital-First World Report, basis a global survey of enterprises, reveals 91 per cent businesses recognize they are not able to provide high-quality digital experiences for their stakeholders. We believe the converging LAN and WAN protocols with better wireless and software-defined technologies is imperative for enterprises’ digital transformation journeys,” said Genius Wong, chief technology officer, Tata Communications. “We are happy to further enhance our offerings to enable enterprises as they manage the growing demand of their business transformation in the new paradigm.”

"As organizations accelerate their migration to a hybrid cloud world, they're looking for solutions that maximize value, including more managed services. Meraki's award-winning cloud architecture and ease of management, combined with Tata Communications managed services capabilities and reach, will help create new services with more network visibility and remote troubleshooting for deployments of any size," added Jason W. Gallo, vice president, Cisco Global Partner Sales.

The combined power of Tata Communications and Cisco Meraki enables enterprises to offer customized and enhanced end-user experiences such as guest Wi-Fi authentication services and location-based analytics across sectors including retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and hospitality, amongst others.

The partnership between Tata Communications and Cisco Systems facilitates end-to-end management of the enterprise network through a single pane of glass, offering greater mobility and centralized control of an enterprise’s IT environment. With a smaller device footprint, the solution is scalable and provides greater flexibility to users. Enterprises will now be better positioned to provide an enhanced experience to their stakeholder ecosystem across employees, customers, suppliers, and partners.