SaaS Startup Easocare Raises Undisclosed Seed Funding Round

Ebaasocare launched their flagship platform - Easocare for Pharmacy which is a promising online platform that allows a retail medical store to commence its online pharmacy website, on Monday announced to have raised undisclosed Seed round funding recently. It is empowering the brick-and-mortar pharmacies that have been deeply affected due to the emerging technological trends to leverage technology in this digital era.

With this recent round, Easocare intends to use the funds raised to grow their business operations through a direct-to-consumer offering, increase its technical staff, expand sales and marketing efforts and establish key strategic partnerships to grow its customer base.

“In India, there’s a huge technological gap when it comes to enabling offline stores to convert online, especially medical stores. While a traditional e-pharmacy website development would require a huge capital which makes the pharmacy owner skeptical, Easocare paves an easy path of converting their existing medical store to an e-pharmacy portal and offering them the latest technology to provide a better service to their customers. With our official WhatsApp Business API integration, proprietary algorithms, and integrations with various inventory software, a fully-fledged e-pharmacy portal can be up and running for any retail pharmacy in under 10 minutes. We want them to be privy to the latest resources, leverage them to offer a better service, and grow their retail business,” commented Naman Ambavi, founder, Easocare.

Since the launch of their flagship platform - Easocare for Pharmacy, Easocare has quickly gained market traction through their pilot test in Mumbai where they signed up over 100 retail medical stores in less than 40 days, the company said.