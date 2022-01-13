Bob Ross's Guide to Connecting With an Audience

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You may recall Bob Ross, the iconic art instructor and TV host of PBS's The Joy of Painting. It’s been over 25 years since his death, but I bet fans can still hear his paintbrush swooshing across the canvas.



It wasn’t just the artwork that kept Americans coming back for more. Bob's network noted that around 90% of all viewers never painted with him. So what is it that enables us to recall his many "happy little trees" all these years later? Ross used key ingredients to grow his business and exemplified traits that allowed him to leave a legacy.



Here's how you can do the same...

How you make people feel matters

Despite the millions of viewers who tuned in to watch Ross, it felt like YOU were the one he was talking to. In between strokes, the artist would speak adages that genuinely made you think.

“You can do anything you want," claimed Bob. "This is your world."

People want to know that they matter and how you treat clients can bear influence on your business. Word travels quickly when a customer isn’t happy with a service or product. People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.

Words have impact

It wasn’t only the sounds of the paintbrush but the way Ross spoke. His deep voice, barely above a whisper, was able to keep the audiences’ attention for the entire episode. He found a way to draw you in as he unveiled a snowy mountain or vibrant waterfall.

The one thing that we always have control over is how we speak. Whether you are talking to a client or your staff, the language you choose carries weight. Long after a sale or purchase, people will remember whether or not you treated them with respect. Choose your words wisely because once they are said, you can’t take them back.

Perseverance makes all the difference

Bob Ross was missing a finger, but he never let it interfere with what he was trying to accomplish. Even if he made an error in a painting, he remained calm and made the changes required to continue.

“Ever make mistakes in life?" he once said. "Let’s now make them birds.”

Don't become so busy chasing after profits and growth that you miss the most critical part—the people. Without people, your business can’t exist, and how you make them feel and the words you use matter.

