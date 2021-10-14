Bewakoof: A Brand That Is As Unique As The Name

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bewakoof, the name itself stands apart. It is definitely not one of the run-of-the-mill names. It’s quirky, youthful, unique and attracts your attention immediately.

Company Handout

For this direct-to-consumer (D2C) clothing brand, which predominantly targets the youth, creativity and business go hand in hand. “Creativity is not detained within one sector, and that’s the beauty of it. Creativity doesn’t come along with logic or reasoning, it’s either a new idea, insight, or solution through imagination. But creativity can also take a different approach when applied in the business atmosphere, the outcome can be both rewarding and pleasantly surprising,” Prabhkiran Singh, founder and CEO, Bewakoof, told Entrepreneur India.

Even before co-founding Bewakoof in the year 2012, Singh was always fascinated by how design could solve real-world problems and that is what motivated him towards entrepreneurship.

“I did my Civil Engineering from IIT Bombay, which was my first-hand experience with design thinking. That began my journey of problem-solving using design. After which I soon got the opportunity to solve all kinds of problems using design thinking - physical products, Web based applications, brand campaigns” he said, adding that this curiosity led to the genesis of Bewakoof.

Bewakoof is one of the earliest D2C brands in the country and claims to be the first one to cross the INR 100 crore mark in India. Last month, the startup raised INR 60 crore from InvestCorp, IvyCap and Spring Marketing Capital. The company has grown from INR 30,000 to INR 250 crore in just nine years and aims to clock INR 2,000 crore in sales by 2025.

Despite achieving this scale, Singh and his team stay as passionate to create something new as early days. Singh also believes that there are no fixed rules to generate new ideas and they often come from the most unexpected of places. “One just needs to have a beginner mindset and imagination. But, new Ideas will always look stupid in the beginning. One has to trust their instinct and willingness to deal with multiple failures,” he said.

The brand’s off-beat and bold ideas like Colour of the month, Design of the day, etc, it believes, sets it apart from its competition. “Without these differentiations, every company would follow the same patterns in marketing, technique, or even goods and services. ” Singh noted.

Singh and his team believe that the collaboration of creative minds has the ability to push creative business ideas into reality.

“Once your business brain is able to think outside the box, the possibilities are endless,” he sums up.