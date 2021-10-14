Elon Musk Relists Silicon Valley Home at Discount

’s Silicon Valley home is back on the market, but the billionaire reduced its price.

Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

It was originally listed for $37.5 million, but its new price is $32 million, according to SFGate, which has been tracking the sale of the 100-year-old Bay Area mansion.

The home disappeared from Zillow last month after first being posted for $35 million in May 2020. It was removed in November 2020, then relisted at $37.5 million in June of this year. It is now being sold by Mary and Brent Gullixson of Compass. The Tesla founder and CEO got it for $29.85 million back in 2017.

As SFGate points out, the 16,000-square-foot mansion sits on 47 acres, has seven bedrooms and nine and a half bathrooms. It features a hydraulic lift wall that separates rooms only when the owner wants it to and a high-end security system.

The re-listing of the home comes just days after Musk announced he was moving Tesla’s headquarters from Fremont, California, to Austin, Texas. Musk made the announcement during his company’s stockholders meeting last week, which was held at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Austin.

He pointed out, however, that Tesla “will be continuing to expand [its] activities in California,” not leaving the state completely. Rather, he said, the company wants to increase output in Fremont and a factory in Nevada by 50%.

He explained that the California factory “is jammed” and Tesla outgrew it.