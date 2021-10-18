Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Report: Bill Gates Was Told to Stop Emailing Female Employees

The 'Wall Street Journal' reports that Microsoft president Brad Smith confronted Gates more than a decade ago.

The Wall Street Journal reports that in 2008, after becoming aware that billionaire Bill Gates had sent "inappropriate" messages to a female employee in 2007, current Microsoft president Brad Smith and former HR chief Lisa Brummel confronted the founder, who agreed to stop emailing female employees.

Business Insider reached out to Gates for comment, and was told by a Gates spokesman, "These claims are false, recycled rumors from sources who have no direct knowledge, and in some cases have significant conflicts of interest."

Per the Wall Street Journal's reporting:

After Bill and Melinda French Gates announced they were divorcing, multiple outlets reported the Microsoft founder engaged in inappropriate behavior with female employees.

Microsoft's board hired a law firm in 2019 to investigate if Gates had an affair with a female engineer in 2000.

Gates met with sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein on multiple occasions.

Gates stepped down from the boards of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway in 2020. 

