Spend Less on Copywriting with This Efficient AI

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In a competitive digital environment, every company is looking for an edge over the competition. So when the statistics show that 72 percent of marketers say content marketing increases engagement, it's important to pay attention. While creating a comprehensive content marketing plan takes significant time and financial investment, it doesn't have to be nearly as much as you think. With Peppertype.ai Content Generator, it's about as efficient and budget-friendly as it gets. Grab a starter plan on sale for just $149 (reg. $300).

Pettertype.ai

Peppertype.ai is a virtual assistant and comprehensive solution for all things content. Built for founders, marketing teams, content creators, agencies, and more, Peppertype.ai lets you tap into a fountain of content and ideas with just the click of a button. It's trusted by more than 800 businesses, including Facebook, Adobe, and Amazon, and has earned rave reviews on Trustpilot (4.9/5 stars), G2 (4.7/5 stars), and Capterra (4.7/5 stars).

Peppertype.ai is extremely easy to use. Just select the type of content copy you want to generate, choosing from a huge range of options covering blogs, meta descriptions, social media, email, product descriptions, and more. Then, enter the details about your product or service. Finally, Peppertype.ai goes to work and automatically generates quality content to help sell your products or service without you having to spend hours brainstorming and writing. Everything is widely distributed for every requirement.

With a Peppertype.ai Starter Plan, you'll have support for more than 20 content types and unlimited content generation. You'll also be able to request content types if there's anything missing in your available library and get active, engaged customer support.

Streamline your content marketing operation without breaking the bank. Right now, you can get a Peppertype.ai Content Generator Starter Plan for half off of $300 at just $149. That's far less than hiring a full-time copywriter.

Prices are subject to change.