SpaceX Will Make Elon Musk a Trillionaire, According to Predictions

is currently the world's richest person, with a net worth of $242 billion. And according to an expert at investment-banking company Morgan Stanley, that number is well-positioned to get even higher.

Adam Jonas with Morgan Stanley says if Musk gets to trillionaire status, it'll be thanks to his space company — despite SpaceX being worth nearly 30 times less than Tesla, Musk's car company.

“More than one client has told us if Elon Musk were to become the first trillionaire … it won’t be because of Tesla. TSLA, 3.67% Others have said SpaceX may eventually be the most highly valued company in the world — in any industry,” Jonas said in a note.

According to Bloomberg, SpaceX currently makes up less than 17% of Musk’s net worth. Jonas, who predicts a $200 billion valuation for SpaceX, estimates that the company's Starlink satellite venture is the biggest contributor to his valuation. Musk is calculated to own about half of SpaceX.

Over the past year, Musk has been battling for the top spot in the world's richest person list. He was briefly the world's richest person in January, but spent the next few months switching places Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and luxury businessman Bernard Arnault.

In September, Musk once again claimed the title as he surpassed $200 billion in net worth for the first time in history. After dethroning Bezos for the top spot, Musk joked that he would be sending "a giant statue of the digit ‘2’ to Jeffrey B., along with a silver medal."

