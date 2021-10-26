Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
How to Scale Your Business Using Google Ads

Understand why advertisers utilize Google Ads and discover the key benefits of using it.

By
While ad tech entrepreneurs may want to avoid the duopoly like the plague, many entrepreneurs stand to gain from marketing on Facebook and Google. Just take a look at some of the high-level Google stats:

Google may be a problem for ad tech entrepreneurs, but for others looking to grow their brands and sell products online, the proof is in the pudding. If you're ready to start scaling your advertising on Google, check out The Google Ads Marketing Bootcamp Bundle. It's on sale for $15 (reg. $600). 

This three-course bundle is led by Faisal Ahmed Siddiqui (4.1/5 instructor rating), an experienced entrepreneur who has worked with more than 50 multinationals, brands, companies, and business partners. Over the past decade, he has spent more than $1.5 million on ads in the fast food, fashion, tech, real estate, and more industries. This multifaceted experience informs his courses' approach.

Through these courses, you'll come to understand why advertisers should utilize Google Ads and discover the key benefits of using Google Ads. You'll learn the direct sale and funnel sale strategies through a profit calculator and get familiar with the most important ad policies. Additionally, you'll learn how to select the right marketing objectives and structures for your campaign and learn how to set up Google Analytics tracking. From there, you'll dive into creating search ads to start getting more leads, sales, and website traffic. You'll learn to write compelling ads through examples and discover the best practices for creating and running powerful display and discovery ads.

Scale your Google Ads account today. Right now, you can get The Google Ads Marketing Bootcamp Bundle for $15.

