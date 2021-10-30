The Executive Selection: Audemars Piguet

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Horologists, make room in your collection for the new faces of Audemars Piguet’s iconic Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph line. Equipped with the Calibre 4404 flyback chronograph movement, the timepieces make a notable impression with their 42mm sizes.

Meanwhile, the Méga Tapisserie pattern on their dials, which have been part of the brand’s story since it debuted in 2001, gets a makeover in this instalment, with the new versions also boasting of a steel case for the blue dial, and titanium for the green dial.

For those of you who like a sporty feel on your wrists, it’s certain that you’ll find something in this Audemars Piguet collection that’s worth your while.

