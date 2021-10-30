The Executive Selection: Audemars Piguet

Make room in your collection for the new faces of Audemars Piguet's iconic Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph line.

By
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Horologists, make room in your collection for the new faces of Audemars Piguet’s iconic Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph line. Equipped with the Calibre 4404 flyback chronograph movement, the timepieces make a notable impression with their 42mm sizes.

Audemars Piguet
Audemars Piguet

Meanwhile, the Méga Tapisserie pattern on their dials, which have been part of the brand’s story since it debuted in 2001, gets a makeover in this instalment, with the new versions also boasting of a steel case for the blue dial, and titanium for the green dial.

For those of you who like a sporty feel on your wrists, it’s certain that you’ll find something in this Audemars Piguet collection that’s worth your while. 

Related: The Executive Selection: Persol SS21

More About Lifestyle

Entrepreneurs

The 4 Biggest Problems Causing Entrepreneurs Unnecessary Stress

Daniel Scott

Daniel Scott

working remotely

Work From the Great Outdoors with These Portable Power Stations

Entrepreneur Store
Success Strategies

How I Use Biohacking to Overcome Burnout at Work

Simon Lovell

Simon Lovell

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

Well Read: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Tamara Clarke

Tamara Clarke

Startups

We Got Funded: Live Video Engagement Platform Getbee Raises US$1.8 Million In Pre-Series A Funding Round

Pamella de Leon

Pamella de Leon

Communication Strategies

Abu-Dhabi Based Giisty Is On A Mission To Restructure How Organizational Communication Works

Aalia Mehreen Ahmed
Read More