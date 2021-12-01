Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Trying to Start a Business and Feeling Lost? 10 Books to Guide You Forward.

When you're in the startup phase, you can get overwhelmed quickly. Get out of that loop by tapping into the knowledge of these 10 inspirational authors.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Forget about pandemics, recessions and supply chain snags. You want to start a business, just like millions of others have since 2020. Here’s the problem, though: You’ve hit some roadblocks that seem insurmountable.

Never fear. With the help of some been-there, done-that tips, you can get your startup moving again. And the 10 authors below are ready to be your mentors as you restart your money-making engine.

Continue Reading With an Entrepreneur Subscription Now 40% Off—Use Code SAVE40

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Subscribe to Entrepreneur for just $49/year $29/year.

Not ready for an annual subscription?
Get 3 months free with code ZENDESK

Presented by zendesk

Not ready for an annual subscription? Get 3 months free with code ZENDESK

More About Starting a Business

Women Entrepreneurs

4 Qualities That Could Make You the Next Arlan Hamilton

Bianca B. King

Bianca B. King

ent-o Insider

This Founder's Obsessive Music Habit Spun Into Three Different Businesses

Don Mackinnon

Starting a Business

This Is the No. 1 Mistake You Can Make When Pitching Investors

Entrepreneur Staff
Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Announcement

This free programming bootcamp grants one child for every adult who signs up, see how it works

Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneurs

How to Stop Imposter Syndrome From Killing Your Drive

Milan Kordestani

Milan Kordestani

Stocks

Airline Stock Roundup: Omicron-Related Updates Grab Headlines, RYAAY in Focus

Maharathi Basu

Read More