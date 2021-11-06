The Executive Selection: Paul Smith

Paul Smith takes us on a journey of subcultures, reinventing iconic British clothing design for a new generation.

For its Autumn/Winter 2021 line, Paul Smith takes us on a journey of subcultures, reinventing iconic British clothing design for a new generation.

Paul Smith Autumn/Winter 2021

In a fully digital presentation directed by Chanel alum George Harvey, the new collection featured remixed versions of some of Paul Smith’s signature looks.

There’s tartan tailoring reminiscent of ska in the 70’s, traditional suits fitted as a slim four-button mod suits, as well as modern takes on its jackets from the 80’s.

We’re a fan of the collection’s use of dusty, muted colors in shades of green, purple, and brown, accented by faded pink, mauve, and mustard yellow. 

