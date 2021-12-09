Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

8 Ways to Get Health Insurance When You're Self-Employed

Whether you leave a 9-5 job or start your career as an entrepreneur, it's critical to understand your rights and options for getting coverage for you and your family.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There's a lot to love about being self-employed, including flexible hours and the ability to work from anywhere. But a major downside is having to foot your entire health insurance bill. However, with a surge in self-employment in recent years — 57 million Americans said they did some form of freelance work in 2019 — it's becoming easier to find health coverage as a solo worker. 

Here are eight options to find affordable health insurance when you work for yourself.  

Continue reading this article -- and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5!

Get 3 months free with code ZENDESK

Presented by zendesk

Get 3 months free with code ZENDESK

More About Health Insurance

Starting a Business

5 Reasons Why the Individual Health Insurance Market is on Fire (In a Good Way)

Justin Brock

Justin Brock

Technology

What Entrepreneurs Need to Know About the Post-Pandemic Telehealth Industry

Maanas Samant

Maanas Samant

Finance

Health Insurance Tips for Gig Workers

Melissa Brock

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Productivity

How Technology is Evolving to Make Companies More Productive

Howie Jones

Coronavirus

FDA Approves AstraZeneca Drug For Those Still At High Risk Of COVID Infection

Entrepreneur en Español
Video game

This is the first HyperX video game room in Mexico with virtual reality devices and everything a gamer needs

Entrepreneur en Español
Read More