GENLEAP Raises INR 60 Crore In Seed Round

GENLEAP has raised INR 60 crore from marquee investors in its seed round. Some marquee investors that were a part of this round include Vivek Vaidya of Super(set) start up studio; Kevin Donlon, managing member of Stono River Partners LLC; Mike Holland (personal capacity), Neeraj Bansal (partner with big 4 firm); Ayush Singh, president & CEO- Restech Global; Mohit Juneja, director, Mas Infratech Pvt Ltd; Rashed Mahmood, CEO & director, Dipon Group and others.

Headquartered in Gurugram, GENLEAP, an edtech & HR tech startup, is the brainchild of industry veterans Sachin Sandhir, Nimish Gupta, Nitin Thakur and Shweta Kataria. The platform provides a unique DNA based self-discovery, upskilling and employability complete career lifecycle management.

Talking about the investment, GENLEAP co-founders, Sachin Sandhir, Nimish Gupta, Nitin Thakur and Shweta Kataria, said in a statement “It is a day of immense pride for us to have the backing of these renowned investors who believe in our vision. With GENLEAP, we intend to make a difference to the lives of the next generation of children and professionals by addressing the challenges of discovery, skilling, and employability. We are confident of making a huge social impact and difference to the lives of millions of people in India. ”

GENLEAP has partnered with Karmagenes (Switzerland) to pursue further pioneering research in the use of genomics and genetic psychology to augment its offering in self-discovery. It is the world's first unified platform for career lifecycle management - with a novel approach to assessment and a commitment that aspirants develop the required competency, knowledge, and skills to find a meaningful career, and live a fulfilled life, said the statement.