Smart E-Mail Marketing Gets Personal
Keep these four tips in mind when creating a successful e-mail marketing campaign.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
If you're trying to rise above the e-mail marketing crowd, remember these two words: personalization and customization. It's easy enough to increase those percentages and become a savvy e-mail marketer if you post these few reminders near your computer:
- Know your customers inside and out. Know their interests, their acceptable level of contact and what they're looking for in terms of contact (a lengthy newsletter vs. a short note, for instance). This will take an extra level of cyber-sensitivity on your part, but it can make a real difference in your bottom line.
- Take the phrases "opt-in" and "opt-out" very seriously. In other words, customers should know you'll be e-mailing monthly product announcements or other marketing pitches. They should also be given easy access to a tool that allows them to stop receiving e-mails from you at any time.
- Don't rest on your laurels. If you had successful results from an e-mail campaign in February, don't assume the same thing will work in August. Tailor your e-mails to keep up with the times, technology and your competition.
- Don't expect a 30-percent click-through rate going in. It may be hard to swallow, but know that, realistically, it might take many hits before you get the kind of results you want.