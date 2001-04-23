Burger King & Texas Pacific Discuss Potential Leveraged Buyout

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Miami-Burger King Co. has held talks with Texas Pacific Group, a large investment concern, for a possible leveraged buyout of the nation's second-largest fast-food chain, according to John Dasburg, Burger King's newly appointed president.

Dasburg offered few details, except to say that he has spoken with the Fort Worth, Texas, firm and that any such deal would occur next year. In an interview, he said he is also evaluating other strategic alternatives for the hamburger chain, including a previously announced plan for an initial public offering of 20 percent of the company. He said that offering could take place in the first or second quarter of 2002.

Diageo PLC, parent of Burger King, has "agreed to a separation and the form of separation must be determined," Dasburg said. He added that he plans to issue his recommendation to Diageo and Burger King's franchisees after studying all the options.

Owen Blicksilver, a spokesman for Texas Pacific Group, which has $10 billion in assets under management, said he has no comment on a possible leveraged buyout, which was reported in the Miami Herald. -The Wall Street Journal

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market