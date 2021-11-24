Is Anthem Setting Up for a Big Move?
A rectangle pattern has formed in the chart of Anthem (ANTM). The stock has bounced off both its resistance line and level of support. If it breaks through either level, a big move is expected. Read more to learn how to profit from this trade.
Anthem (ANTM) is one of the largest private health insurance organizations nationwide, providing medical benefits to roughly 44 million medical members. The company offers employer, individual, and government-sponsored coverage plans. It is also the largest single provider of Blue Cross Blue Shield branded coverage.
The company is benefiting from a premium rate increase and higher membership. In addition, acquisitions have enabled the company to boost its Medicare Advantage growth. ANTM also saw a rise in usage of its virtual care services. Plus, its Medicare and Medicaid businesses should help increase its membership going forward.
The company’s balance sheet looks solid with a debt-to-equity ratio of only 0.6. Growth also looks strong with earnings rising an average of 21.1% per year over the past five years. Analysts expect earnings to surge 100.8% year over year in the current quarter, leading to a Growth Grade of A in our POWR Ratings system.
The stock also looks undervalued with a forward P/E of 14.49. ANTM was showing bullish momentum in October, but performance has been mixed since, as shown in the chart below.
Take a look at the 1-year chart of ANTM below with added notations:
Chart of ANTM provided by TradingView
ANTM jumped higher back in October, eventually moving into a rectangle pattern (blue) with support at around $414 and a $440 resistance area. Whichever of those two levels breaks will likely dictate the stock’s next big move.
A long trade could be entered on a break of resistance, with a protective stop set underneath the point of entry. A short trade could be pleased on a bread under the support level, with a protective stop placed above the entry point.
ANTM shares were trading at $422.12 per share on Wednesday morning, down $1.54 (-0.36%). Year-to-date, ANTM has gained 32.69%, versus a 26.15% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.
