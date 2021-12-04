Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you're building a business, you're likely pumping a lot of your personal wealth into your company. That's why it's important to find ways to continue to grow your wealth outside of your company. You don't want to be stuck with all of your assets tied up in a failing company.

Investing in the stock market is a great way to build wealth over time, but it also carries a fair amount of risk. If you want to closely monitor your investments and be a more active trader, The Ultimate Candlestick Trading & Analysis Masterclass Bundle can help you get your best ROI possible. It's on sale for just $9 (reg. $1,000) with code CMSAVE70 through Cyber Week.

This five-course bundle is led by Travis Rose, a full-time day trader and investor in Ohio who has made his entire income through trading for more than five years. In this course, he aims to help you overcome some of the fear and bad habits that often plague first-time day traders. The ultimate goal: achieving financial freedom.

Across five courses, you'll delve into five different types of analysis. First, you'll learn simple technical analysis and learn how to identify and trade chart patterns like the bull flag, ABCD pattern, and more. Then, you'll master using candlestick patterns and understand how to trade on a number of different candlestick strategies. From there, you'll learn how to read tape like a professional trader to gain a major edge over your competition and use it to accurately predict reversal points in the market. Finally, you'll learn how to add volume indicators on your charts and understand how to use volume-weighted average price for volume trading purposes.

