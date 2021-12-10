Protect Your Business From Cybercrime

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In 2021, 47 percent of small businesses reported cyber attacks. That's an increase over 2020 despite many businesses returning to office spaces. The point, then, is clear: Cyber attacks aren't going to slow down any time soon. It's vital that businesses invest in cybersecurity to protect their assets.

But if you're just starting out, you probably don't have the capital to hire a complete cybersecurity team. In that case, you may just want to become your own cybersecurity expert. Fortunately, you can with help from The 2022 Premium CompTIA CyberSecurity & Security+ Exam Prep Bundle. It's on sale for only $30 (reg. $1,200).

This six-course bundle is taught by Total Seminars (4.7/5 instructor rating), an organization providing certification training services to thousands of schools, corporations, and government agencies including the United Nations, the FBI, and all branches of the Department of Defense. IT also produces the top-selling CompTIA A+ and Network+ Certification books.

Across these courses, you'll delve into prep materials for six leading CompTIA cybersecurity certification exams, including:

CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001)

CompTIA CySA+ Cybersecurity Analyst (CS0-001)

CompTIA CySA+ Cybersecurity Analyst (CS0-002)

CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (CAS-003)

CompTIA Security+ SY0-501

CompTIA Security+ (SY0-601)

Through these courses, you'll get a comprehensive introduction to cybersecurity as well as advanced training in some of today's most important cybersecurity fields. Plus, you'll get full explanations for all of the exam materials and even get exam simulations to keep you fully prepared to pass each certification exam on your first attempt.

Start your cybersecurity journey online with help from one of the leading CompTIA educational bodies. For a limited time, you can get The 2022 Premium CompTIA CyberSecurity & Security+ Exam Prep Bundle for just $30. That's a small price to pay for your continued security.

