Delhivery Acquires Transition Robotics

Delhivery, a logistics services player, has acquired Transition Robotics, a California-based company focused on developing Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) platforms.

TRI brings a decade of deep experience with all aspects of small UAS, from hardware and software design to testing, validation and manufacturing. It seeks to unlock new markets and applications for its customers and has a proven track record of shepherding innovative concepts to production, said a statement.

“While we continue to build our supply chain platform, we must look at the long-term developments poised to shape the industry. Bringing TRI gives us a chance to get directly involved with core drone technology as regulations and use cases for drones are evolving in the country,” said Kapil Bharati, chief technology officer of Delhivery.

“We are excited to join the Delhivery team and combine our experience in developing UAS solutions. We believe our core technology and expertise is a great addition to Delhivery’s fully-integrated approach to logistics and we are looking forward to being a part of its future,” said Jeff Gibboney, co-founder of TRI.

With its nationwide network covering over 17,000 PIN codes, the company provides a full suite of logistics services such as express parcel transportation, PTL, TL freight, cross-border, supply chain and technology services. Delhivery has successfully fulfilled over 1 billion shipments since its inception and works with over 21,000 customers, including large and small e-commerce participants, SMEs and other enterprises and brands, added the statement.