Simple Ways to Dramatically Improve Your SEO

At my startup Little You, a website that engages kids in brain-teasing in the form of games, we spent a great deal of time trying to climb the search engine optimization ladder with some initial stumbles and eventual success.

Here's how you can avoid some of the former while achieving much more of the latter.

Content remains king

Your writing must always be engaging because it is what corrals new eyes and eventually makes them regular readers. The visitor should get all his queries quickly solved by absorbing your advice. If you don't have this skill set, hire someone who does. Remember to focus on quality over quantity while focusing on repeating the keywords one might use to eventually find YOU.

Capture the correct captions

Before creating a post you should spend time finding high traffic and low competition keywords. I recommend ahrefs (i.e., linking profile analysis) because it gives you updated data. For my startup, Ubersuggest was as in invaluable as it was free.

Technical SEOs and backlinks

Technical search engine optimization is done on the whole website while on-page and off-page is done for a particular post on your page. Backlinks, when mastered, will also significantly boost your overall score. The better the quality, the higher your page will never rank.

Adhere to algorithms

The secret sauces behind the most popular Google results are constantly changing. If you want to rank your website then you must keep your eye on this ever-evolving ball. Customize your domain according to the algorithms and your site will rank in a short period while remembering to stay updated.

Develop a strategy

Consider why you need SEO for your business. Knowing what your website needs will help you know where to begin, so make a detailed list of basic requirements.

To maximize the results, you must allot a suitable budget for the same right from the beginning itself. The more mapped out your estimated expenses are, the less vulnerable you will feel.

Define your terms

This world favors the phone and people give preference to mobile versions of websites, so creating a pocket-friendly page will help grab more traffic. If your product is new, it is important that you educate your visitors as to WHY it is an improvement on what's already out there. Don’t assume that people already know about your business. Be creative and innovative when it comes to educating.

Reach a global audience

You should design your SEO, and the content of your website, in a way that it is readable to people of other countries with different dialects. Use simple language so that your page can be easily translated into multiple local, national and international versions by getting backlinks from local sites.

