Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund Launches Mahindra Manulife Balanced Advantage Yojana

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mahindra Manulife Investment Management Private Limited has launched Mahindra Manulife Balanced Advantage Yojana, an open-ended asset allocation fund.

Freepik

The scheme is suitable for investors who are seeking capital appreciation while generating income over the medium to long term by investing in a dynamically managed portfolio of equity and equity-related instruments, debt and money market instruments.

The New Fund Offer opens on December 9th, 2021 and closes on December 23rd, 2021. The scheme will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase from 3rd January 2021. Mahindra Manulife Balanced Advantage Yojana will have a maximum 100 per cent investment in either equity and equity-related instruments or debt and money market securities, said a statement.

The fund aims to optimize the potential of equity and debt over a short to medium term period.

Mahindra Manulife Balanced Advantage Yojana aims to follow the dynamic asset allocation using the multivariate approach. The fund will have the flexibility to invest a mix between equity and debt across market cycles. The fund will optimize the potential of equity and debt over a short to medium-term period. For equity investments, the portfolio construction is to be based on a top-down approach and bottom-up stock selection. The fund aims to construct the equity portfolio using the GCMV investment framework. For debt investments, the fund will invest in liquid, debt and money market securities by balancing the maturity and credit profile, while following a duration strategy that looks to optimize yields, said a statement.

“The equity markets have witnessed bouts of volatility in the recent past owing to various macro-economic factors. The balanced advantage funds can help investors mitigate market volatility. Mahindra Manulife Balanced Advantage Yojana aims to provide risk-adjusted returns for long term investors and are appropriate for retail investors as they do not have to constantly monitor their asset allocation, as the fund manager does this dynamically and maintains the right asset mix in any prevailing market conditions,” said Ashutosh Bishnoi, MD and CEO of Mahindra Manulife Investment Management Private Limited.

“Mahindra Manulife balanced advantage yojana is ideal for all categories of investors be it, first timers, market timers or long term investors. The fund aims to capture the optimum mix between equity and debt across market cycles, with the flexibility to invest upto 100 per cent in equity and debt, the scheme may be suitable for volatile market conditions. The fund will have a robust GCMV process and Risk Guard Process, for determining the fair valuation of stocks and to assess, predict and manage risks better,” said Krishna Sanghavi, chief investment officer – equity, Mahindra Manulife Investment Management Private Limited.