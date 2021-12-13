Good Glamm Group Acquires MissMalini Entertainment

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Beauty brand MyGlamm's parent company, GoodGlamm Group, has acquired MissMalini Entertainment (MM), a celebrity media and influencer talent management network.

Company Handout

This strategic move will offer the content-to-commerce group an unprecedented access to a robust network of influencers, celebrities and market know-how, further adding the entertainment, celebrity and influencer marketing vertical with the group, and strongly enhancing its content-to-commerce play in the country.



Miss Malini will continue to work as an independent entity under the Good Glamm Group umbrella. The partnership of Good Glamm Group and Miss Malini developed between the founders on a shared vision of leveraging celebrity & Influencer talent management as a growth engine within the Group's 'Content-to-Commerce' stack, read a statement from the company.

MyGlamm had introduced The Good Glamm Group in September and today it comprises a portfolio of beauty and personal care brands that are powered by a proprietary digital ecosystem of content, community and creator assets.

In October, the group acquired the digital media platform ScoopWhoop. This was the second acquisition by the company in less than a month. Earlier in October, it had also acquired baby and mother products brand The Moms Co for INR 500 crore, in the largest deal in the country in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) space. In 2020, it acquired the women-centric content platform POPxo.

In November 2021, the Good Glamm Group had raised $150 million in its Series D funding, including primary and secondary sales, co-led by marquee tech and private equity investors Prosus Ventures (Naspers) and Warburg Pincus, to become India’s first D2C beauty and personal care company to reach Unicorn status. Later, the same month, it also acquired cosmetics ventures St.Botanica and Oriental Botanics business.