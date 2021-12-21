Top 3 Coins To Buy In 2022

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As a seasoned investor and someone who has been in the industry for years, I've witnessed the spectacular rise and fall of many cryptocurrencies. The current Bitcoin rally has been great for those who invested early enough to benefit from the returns. But, of course, most people got burned during the last crypto crash.

With so many coins on the market today, it's hard to know which ones will survive and which ones are just scams. This is why I want to help you avoid making similar mistakes so you can get ahead of the game.

The good news is that it's not all doom and gloom, and there are a few gems out there. If you know what to look for and where to look, it's possible to find another winner before it becomes mainstream like Bitcoin.

I will break down 3 of my favorite coins that are likely to do very well in 2022. These three coins will likely see major value appreciation compared to their current prices and still have plenty of room for growth.

Price is important, but I highly recommend looking at the chart of any coin and looking for the "long term support line", which is the green line in my examples. The price might be touching that line now, but it might not be staying there for long.

As we head into a potentially bumpy road ahead, I think it makes sense to find some shelter in the form of safe havens like Ethereum, Cardano and Aurox(URUS).

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum is a blockchain technology that practically anyone can use to do just about anything. That's why the market cap has risen to over $100 billion at its highest point.

It's important to remember that Ethereum has a lot of use cases beyond "buying crypto". It's being used to build decentralized organizations/companies (e.g., DAI & Compound) , decentralized exchanges, identity verification, decentralized Wikipedia, digital advertising, and so much more. None of these things are possible with coins like Bitcoin or Litecoin.

Ethereum is the most flexible and customizable platform so far, and it is designed by professionals to accommodate future technologies:

Decentralization – All the records are saved on each node of the network, so there is no central point of failure. Security – The system does not store any sensitive information; it only tracks transactions.

Smart Contracts – Instead of complicated legal contracts, it uses code, Solidity, that can be easily programmed to execute arbitrary transactions on the blockchain.

Quick Transactions – Fast processing time of 15 seconds per block (average).

Flexible Transactions – A user can customize the amount they want to send.

Ability to create your Tokens – Users can create their tokens and develop their applications on the Ethereum platform.

Aurox (URUS)

Aurox (URUS) has been exploding recently, and for good reason. They have been tackling some of the biggest problems and challenges with cryptocurrency trading and investing.

Aurox was founded in 2017 by a trio of incredibly talented co-founders, and people are now realizing the full potential of the platform. It is a free, all-in-one cryptocurrency terminal that integrates data, content and strategies to help crypto traders make better decisions. Think Bloomberg Terminal for crypto trading.

Aurox was built to solve many of the problems that continue to plague the crypto community – from expensive platforms with fragmented information to pump and dump scams. Today, a community of more than 54,000 traders use Aurox to access powerful, easy-to-use market trend indicators and 60+ crypto exchanges.

But that’s not all. Aurox is now tackling cross-chain interoperability. One of the biggest problems in crypto is the inability to transact across 10s of different chains. Just this one problem alone has caused severe user experience issues and is preventing mass adoption of crypto.

Soon, Aurox will have a solution to this problem. Allowing users to transact, trade, and invest across multiple chains with a click of a button through their Aurox Lend and Trade protocols. All of this will be deployed to their 10s of thousands of users to immediately take advantage of their new innovative product.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) is a relatively new player in the market and it's already managed to make a name for itself. Launched in 2015, this coin has been on the rise from day one and has been able to hold its own against all other coins. Plus, with a market cap of $50 billion and going up, this is one of the coins you should definitely watch.

Cardano aims to tackle some of the most critical issues with Ethereum. The coin was founded by the co-founder of Ethereum, Charles Hoskinson, but with a different vision. Charles at one point was the CEO of Ethereum but was removed because his vision of Ethereum was to make a commercial product, rather than a non-profit.

Cardano tries to fix issues like scalability, fees and other problems that are plaguing Ethereum. By fixing the user experience that has caused Ethereum problems, Cardano wants to become the de facto smart contract enabled blockchain.

With all of these features, Cardano aims to offer a secure platform for smart contracts that people can use from different parts of the world. In this way, it aims to make smart contracts more mainstream.

With a promising team and a dedicated community of followers, Cardano is backed by a strong support system. The price of this coin is expected to shoot up in the coming months, so if you're looking to invest in some coins, Cardano may be what you've been looking for.

Which token has the highest potential from ETH, ADA, & URUS?

Although Ethereum and Cardano might seem like a good investment, one of the things you have to consider is the risk/reward ratio. Both ETH and ADA are already in the billions of dollars of market capitalization. Meaning the reward of investing in either of these projects are very low.

ETH and ADA were once under the few hundred million market cap and the people that invested in those projects became millionaires overnight. But now, investing in either of these projects will net you a very small gain.

On the other hand, Aurox has an approximate $100 million market cap currently. Investing in Aurox means your investment could increase by 10 if not 100 times. With the product they have, the user base and the upcoming new features, it is without a doubt the best investment you can make. Especially when you consider some of their competitors who provide much less utility and functionality are companies that have a 10 billion dollar market cap.

Out of the 3 tokens, Aurox is without a doubt the best investment.

How To Find The Best Crypto Exchanges

When you are looking for a cryptocurrency exchange to buy coins, there are a few things that you need to look for. Here are some of the best ways to find the type of exchange that you need:

Verification

Many transactions in cryptocurrency need to be verified before being processed. This verification comes from being able to prove that you have the money you are trying to send and proof that you are who you claim to be. If a cryptocurrency exchange does not verify your account and transactions, it can be a very risky place to transact.

There are many different types of verification that an exchange might offer. First, they may require an email address, which is standard. They might also require a telephone number at which they can contact you in case of emergency. A form of government identification will also help to verify your identity, and this may be a driver's license or passport. You may also have to provide proof of address, such as a utility bill or bank statement.

Develop a checklist.

It's always a good idea to have a checklist of questions you'll want to be answered by any crypto exchange before you do business with them. This way, you'll know from the get-go if you're dealing with a conversation that will be an asset to your online company or a major turnoff.

Checklist Questions to ask include:

1. How long has the exchange been in business, and at what scale? You don't want to use an exchange that will be out of business in a few months. Nor do you want to use one that can barely handle its existing load. Some exchanges allow companies to take on users manually, while others have set limits on the number of customers they will allow.

2. Who owns the exchange? If it's a corporation, are there any regulations placed on it by the governing body? And how does management plan to remain competitive in light of its competitors?

3. Does the company have active and dedicated support personnel? You're going to want fast access when you need it, especially if you run into a problem and need assistance from support team members.

Final thoughts

The above coins are very much different from each other. But they all have one thing in common; they are all incredible tokens to invest. No investor can go wrong with investing in ETH, ADA or URUS. But always take into account that the reward for investing in high market cap tokens can be very very low. Whereas finding low market cap tokens such as URUS who have strong fundamentals, and teams behind it are rare and can yield much higher returns.

Note: Investment in cryptocurrency is subject to risk and readers should do their own due diligence. Entrepreneur Media does not endorse any such investment.