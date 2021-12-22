Gobillion Raises Seed Funding of $ 2.9 Million

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Gobillion, a pioneering B2C social commerce platform, has raised Seed funding of $2.9 million led by YCombinator, Justin Mateen and Pioneer Fund.

Gobillion’s mission is to make e-commerce social and accessible - it stands out as an e-commerce pioneer that is enabling customers to buy together in social groups and unlock great deals, said a statement.

This latest injection of funds will be primarily optimized for scaling Gobillion’s business expansion, launching more categories and strengthening its operations, product development, and technology teams.

“We are super excited to be building Gobillion and having secured the backing of marquee global investors who believe in our vision of making e-commerce social and accessible. The next frontier of growth and opportunity is enabling commerce for customers in small towns in India - we are well positioned to unlock rapid growth and delight customers with our offerings. We will be leveraging the capital to put our long-term plans into action and create a strong foundation for our business. The funds will help us invest in expanding our market, augment our tech and product capabilities, while doubling down on hiring of new talent across functions. We are grateful to our investors and customers who continue to champion our long term mission,” said Roshan Farhan, founder and CEO, Gobillion.

Gobillion endeavors launching its services across 12 cities in the next one-and -half years while scaling across 100 more cities in the upcoming four to five years, added the statement.