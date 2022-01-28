Human Design Is Your Key To Better Marketing

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Have you ever felt frustrated or bitter marketing your expertise? Felt like no one is listening? Learned strategies, followed them to a T, yet generated scattered results?

Those of us running smaller businesses, especially coaches and experts, have all been there. The sad reality is that most people get stuck in this survival mode for way too long. I admit that I have been there myself, and at times it felt like I had nothing to give. Despite all the facts supporting my successes working with clients in my own business, I struggled to get the feeling that I finally found my way, the way that feels good and attracts clients into my world with ease.

All that started changing after I discovered the Human Design System, a roadmap to self-empowerment innovated decades ago by author and thinker Ra Uru Hu. At first, I leaned into Human Deisgn in my personal life by allowing it to help guide my decision-making decisions and honor my energy flows. Recently, it has informed my professional life more and more, specifically when it comes to marketing my business' online visibility.

What is Human Design?

If you are a personality-test junkie like me, and you are open to learning more about your energy and aura profiling, you will love Human Design. It will help you will feel that you were just handed permission to finally be you. Don't get me wrong — human life is full of lessons that don't always feel easy or enjoyable. But as they say, everything starts with awareness.

Think about it like operating systems. If you are running on Windows, applying keyboard shortcuts designed for a Mac won't work. It's the same for humans. Human Design makes you aware of your internal operating system. It gives you a manual for using correct shortcuts and understanding the processes that underpin the rules of the game for your design.

And yet, it is so much more than slapping on a label and telling you that there is this or that way you can operate. With the awareness of all the unique traits defined within, we can also learn about the openness in the areas where we have no definition. We can discover how much wisdom and flow the understanding of this openness brings into our lives.

Business is such a personal thing, especially when you are doing it alone or have a small team. It may work differently on a large scale, where individuals step aside in deference the collective. Therefore, when we embody our design and empower ourselves to show up in a way that feels good, it supercharges our business with the kind of spark that traditional strategies and tactics often fail to ignite.

Marketing by Design

Marketing is all about building relationships. And relationships are all about people. If we take it further, people are all about interacting with each other on a more than physical level. We refer to each other's energy as vibes and auras, and this is exactly what happens when we interact with each other on a vibrational level where our aura's meet.

Human Design is about the interaction of our auras, how they feel, how they allow us to see and experience each other. Based on those inputs, it helps express how we influence each other and how we make correct decisions, giving us a strategy to rely on in every area of our lives.

In my own experience and in with working with clients, understanding your decision-making authority and strategy helps re-align your marketing style. And that feels powerful. It is also about tapping into the "feminine" by releasing the expectation of instant validation and opening yourself to be ready to receive.

As an organic marketing specialist who always talks about the power of showing up and standing out in your authenticity, using the Human Design approach in marketing makes total sense to me.

Based on your Human Design, your personal strategy may be to "wait for an invitation," which is the idea behind classic attraction marketing. Or you may be born to initiate, innovate and create something new and worthy of a movement. Or perhaps you are in alignment when you are simply responding to external factors that light you up, such as asking your audience a question to feel what suggestion, comment or feedback gives you a full-body "yes" to creating a new program.

These are extremely simplified examples. In reality, there are a lot of nuances, and this is what makes us all so unique. But where the frustration and bitterness kick in is when we are trying to initiate or guide without an invitation — creating repelling energy around us that makes us feel invisible. Or focusing on a goal that feels good while everything we do to achieve it is killing us inside, bringing no satisfaction into our lives.

Some of us are born to do, some are born to be and know, some are born to offer new directions. Learning what our purpose, gifts, strengths and specifically the strategy by design is how we can create the flow in our marketing, the conviction in our voices and the transformations when working with our clients — and not just on a cognitive level. This awareness empowers us to clearly communicate these gifts and transformations through our content, networking and collaborations, creating an endless flow of correct opportunities and ultimately attracting clients to our businesses.

If this resonates with you, Human Design may open the world of flow and empowerment for you, just like it did for me and through me, as well as to my clients and followers. Today could be the day that you start discovering the flow with your marketing and fall in love with your business once again.