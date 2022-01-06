The Mainstreet Marketplace Raises Seed Round Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Mainstreet Marketplace, a sneaker resale platform, recently announced that they have raised a seed round of funding, an undisclosed amount.

Unsplash

The round saw participation from Kunal Shah - Founder of CRED, Raj Shamani- Entrepreneur, Digital Content Creator, Podcaster and Investor, Varun Duggirala - Founder of Glitch, Rohan Batra- MD , Cravatex Brands, Prashant Iyer, Rohit Raj - Founder, Glitch, Bhavisha Dave - Founder, Capsul and Keshav Hingorani - Entrepreneur.

The funds raised will be used to expand on their current line of limited edition sneakers and develop technology to scale the platform. They will also be utilized toward building, strengthening and bettering their community experience.

Founded 22-year-old Vedant Lamba started Mainstreet as a YouTube channel 4 years ago. The brand today stocks brands like Yeezy, Jordan, Adidas, Nike, and apparel from Fear of God, Essentials, Drewhouse, Supreme, Palm Angles, Off White and the likes.Varun Duggirala, founder, Glitch said, "Vedant is one of those special set of founders who has a unique vantage point from a market opportunity & cultural connect standpoint coupled with a clear roadmap to nailing all fundamentals in building a solid long term growth-focussed company. What he’s building at MNST is special and I’m kicked to be a part of this"

"A table of incredible people I look up to as mentors have validated our business with their money and as a team, we’re very excited for everything in store. We’ve been blessed with customers, sellers, and a community that stood by us through our ups and downs, and this investment will help us serve them better. This investment means a lot not only to us, but is also a huge milestone for this industry - the resale industry being validated by white collar investors is a great sign for where we are all heading," said Vedant Lamba, founder, The Mainstreet Marketplace.

On investing in Mainstreet Marketplace, Shamani said, "When it comes to Mainstreet Marketplace, I was a customer first, Investor second. Before I decided to invest I bought a lot of sneakers from Mainstreet because I am a big sneakerhead. And they are always on time. They get me things on the day when they are launched in the US. They get me the best pieces and the limited edition which are not available anywhere else. In addition to this, the founder is a visionary. Everytime you talk to him he is passionate about how he wants to shape sneaker culture in our country and make sneakers as an asset class. Not just treat it as something that people wear to communicate their style. As I feel the founder is going to do great work and that's the reason why I have invested in Mainstreet. I think good times are ahead."