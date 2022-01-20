Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Protect Your Business by Becoming a Cybersecurity Analyst

Become your business's expert on cybersecurity.

By
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Cyber attacks on small businesses were on the rise in 2021, with 44 percent of small businesses reporting that they experienced a cyber attack. As such, cybersecurity is no longer just an option for small businesses — it's essential to protect your data and assets.

StackCommerce

You don't have to invest a pretty penny in software or an IT team. With The 2022 Ultimate Cybersecurity Analyst Preparation Bundle, you'll get the education you need to help protect your business from cybersecurity threats. It's on sale for just $29.99 (reg. $1600). 

This eight-course bundle includes training from experts like Dr. Chris Mall (4.6/5 instructor rating), Mohamed Atef (4.6/5 rating), and Atul Tiwari (4.5/5 rating). Each is an expert in his field and will give you the education you need to secure your business in a variety of ways.

You'll cover a range of topics, starting with pentesting. You'll learn how to uncover hidden bugs and vulnerabilities in your system using ZAP and Burp Suite, learn how to hunt and find bugs on target platforms, intercept proxy and site map configurations, and much more. You'll also discover ethical hacking techniques like social engineering and using Metasploit for network security. You'll install Kali Linux and use Windows and other vulnerable operating systems as virtual machines for testing. Through your practice, you'll gain control over computer systems using server-side attacks, gather password hashes, crack passwords, log keystrokes, and more, all so you can learn how to defend against these attacks in the future.

You'll also work towards earning certifications in cybersecurity. The bundle includes materials to help you prepare to pass the CompTIA CySa+ certification exam on your first attempt.

Become a cybersecurity expert and protect your business from a rising wave of cyber attacks. Right now, you can get The 2022 Ultimate Cybersecurity Analyst Preparation Bundle for just $29.99.

Prices are subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Written By

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

More About Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity

The Best Ways to Secure Your Digital Assets and Protect Your Cyber Livelihood

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson

Trends

Now Is the Time to Get a Grip Around New Data-Privacy Realities

Anton Liaskovskyi

Anton Liaskovskyi

Technology

Making Data Security Compliance a Revenue Driver

Yair Kuznitsov

Read More

Latest on United States

Finance

Smart Money Podcast: Making Your Dream Life

Sean Pyles

Healthcare

This Is Why the U.S. Needs Drug-Pricing Reform

John A. Kitzhaber, MD
Entrepreneurs

4 Reasons Wonder Woman Would Make a Great Entrepreneur

Lesley Pyle

Lesley Pyle

Read More