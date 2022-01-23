10 Deals on Apple Products and Accessories

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Apple is well-known for being a pioneer in tech. And while Apple makes many useful products for entrepreneurs, they aren't exactly for the frugal-minded. However, if you're willing to buy refurbished, you can save a pretty penny on Apple products, whether you're looking for a tablet, laptop, or desktop. As an opportunistic entrepreneur, you'll appreciate these deals on refurbished Apple products and accessories for your Apple arsenal.

Function101

1. 4-in-1 Multi-Port & Apple Watch Charger

Working outside the house with your laptop and can't find an outlet to charge your phone and other devices? No worries, just plug this charger into your computer's USB port and you can charge three Lightning devices and an Apple Watch simultaneously.

Get the 4-in-1 Multi-Port & Apple Watch Charger for $17.99 (reg. $34), a savings of 48 percent.

2. Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain

Rely on your Apple Watch to stay connected? Make sure it doesn't run out of power during the day. This clever keychain gives you a quick boost whenever you need it.

Get the Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain for $19.99 (reg. $49), a savings of 59 percent.

3. Function101 Button Remote for Apple TV/Apple TV 4K

Apple is often a pioneer in product design, but sometimes it outthinks itself. Case in point: the Apple TV remote. The extremely sensitive minimalist remote can be a bit of a pain. If you prefer traditional button remotes, this one will make your life a lot easier.

Get the Function101 Button Remote for Apple TV/Apple TV 4K for $29.95.

4. Porta 3-in-1 Power Bank for Phone, Apple Watch, & AirPods

If you carry a complete Apple arsenal with you whenever you head out for the day, this power bank will come in handy. It has charging ports for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, so you can give them all a boost simultaneously while you get some work done.

Get the Porta 3-in-1 Power Bank for Phone, Apple Watch, & AirPods for $49.99 (reg. $119), a savings of 58 percent.

5. BatteryPro Portable Charger for iPhone & Apple Watch

This portable charger will keep your iPhone and Apple Watch fully charged. So there's no need to worry while you spend your day working at coffee shops, libraries, or anywhere else.

Get the BatteryPro Portable Charger for iPhone & Apple Watch for $79.99 (reg. $99), a savings of 19 percent.

6. Apple iPad 6th Gen 9.7" 32GB - Space Gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi + 4G Unlocked) with Accessories Bundle

The 2019 iPad 6th Gen uses an Apple A10 chip for excellent performance on its 9.7" Retina display. This edition has Wi-Fi and is 4G unlocked to let you go online with your SIM. It also comes with a tempered glass protector, a snap-on case, a Lightning cable, and an AC adapter.

Get the Apple iPad 6th Gen 9.7" 32GB - Space Gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi + 4G Unlocked) with Accessories Bundle for $279.99 (reg. $459), a savings of 39 percent.

7. Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Core i5, 1.4GHz 4GB RAM 128GB - Silver (Refurbished) + Accessories Bundle

This refurbished 2017 MacBook Air is a steal at less than $350. It's powered by a 5th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with Turbo Boost 2.0 for extra power whenever you need it for multitasking. It also has an Intel HD Graphics 5000 card making it suitable for designers and other creatives.

Get the Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Core i5, 1.4GHz 4GB RAM 128GB - Silver (Refurbished) + Accessories Bundle for $329.99 (reg. $1,199), a savings of 72 percent.

8. Apple iPad 10.2" 8th Gen 32GB - Space Gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only)

Upgrade your workflow with a 2020 iPad 8th Gen. Powered by an Apple A12 Bionic Chip, this tablet delivers elite performance on a 10.2" LED-backlit IPS touch-sensitive Retina display. It uses iOS 14 and offers 10 hours of battery life.

Get the Apple iPad 10.2" 8th Gen 32GB - Space Gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) for $399 (reg. $429), a savings of 6 percent.

9. Apple MacBook Pro 13.3" 2.4GHz Core i5, 4GB RAM 500GB HDD - Silver (Refurbished) with Black Case

A 2011 model, this refurbished MacBook Pro still delivers outstanding performance with a 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor and 500GB of HDD storage. It has a 7-hour battery life to support you through most of your workday without a charge.

Get the Apple MacBook Pro 13.3" 2.4GHz Core i5, 4GB RAM 500GB HDD - Silver (Refurbished) with Black Case for $399 (reg. $1,099), a savings of 63 percent.

10. Apple MacBook Air 11.6" 128GB Silver (Refurbished)

Primed for a remote working world, this 2014 MacBook Air is a lightweight laptop that offers up to nine hours of battery life to give you a full day of working battery. It has a 1.4GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor for efficient multitasking and 128GB of onboard storage.

Get an Apple MacBook Air 11.6" 128GB Silver (Refurbished) for $449.99 (reg. $999), a savings of 54 percent.

Prices subject to change.