Master a Foreign Language and Save Up to 60 Percent with Babbel Language Learning

If you want a serious advantage over almost everybody you know and work with, there's an easy step to take to set yourself apart: learning another language. For years, foreign language training has been shrinking in American schools, with only about 20 percent of U.S. students studying another language at some point before graduating high school. As for college students, less than 8 percent will take a foreign language class as part of their higher education curriculum.

Babbel

That's an alarmingly far cry from many parts of Europe where that figure stands at almost 100 percent of students studying two or more languages. Adding a second language to your resume with the Babbel Language Learning App can definitely help set you in a prime position to advance your career.

Unlike other apps that use machine learning to teach you languages, Babbel takes a human-based approach. Lessons are built by over 150 linguists and customized to the specifics of the language, country, and culture.

New learners only have to choose which of Babbel's 14 core languages they're ready to learn. From old standbys like Spanish, French, and German, to more unique selections like Norwegian, Turkish, or Portuguese, all it really takes to get started is a commitment to learning.

And that commitment doesn't have to eat up your day either. In fact, all it takes is about 10 minutes per day to take down a new lesson and advance your understanding.

Lessons include tutelage by a native speaker, exploring one of the basic conversation topics you might use every day, talking about travel, your family, shopping, dining, relationships, and more. Each lesson is tightly focused on a particular important takeaway, allowing users to tackle learning at their own speed.

As students expand their understanding from key words and phrases to full sentences and conversational exchanges, Babbel's built-in speech-recognition technology evaluates their progress. The app assesses their speech for pronunciation, offering guidance where needed to help reinforce the learning.

Meanwhile, the Babbel approach is varied, offering new ways to more deeply understand a new language through games, podcasts, videos, interactive classes, and more so learning never gets stale.

For Babbel users, the rewards can come quickly too. With their finely tuned training approach, Babbel is confident that dedicated learners can carry on fluid conversations in their new language in as little as three weeks. One satisfied user raves on Trustpilot, "The short lessons are well-explained and the app uses native speakers. A modern way of learning Spanish where all skills are exercised: speaking, listening, reading and writing. I compared many apps but this app seems the best to learn a language pretty quickly and in a proven way."

