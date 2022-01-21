New-age Entrepreneur Talks About the Relevance of Digital Marketing

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As technology overtook our lives, we have slowly started running out of patience. People want everything to be super fast and efficient. They rely more on data gathered socially than people. Thus, it was important for businesses to do the right shift to thrive in the ever-changing environment. Digital Marketing is the need of the hour, and brands and businesses are well aware of this fact. However, Digital Marketing is a skill that requires dedication and time to master. But, many individuals and companies do not have the privilege of having either of the two factors, therefore, the need for Digital Marketing Experts and Agencies. Iman Khatibzadeh is one such known and recognized personality.

Iman Khatibzadeh is a master of multiple traits. He is a Digital Marketing Expert, Tech Entrepreneur, Actor, and Filmmaker. He is the Founder of a leading and one of the most successful Digital Marketing Agencies called ‘Proshot Media’. The Digital Marketing Agency specializes in Social Media Management, Content Creation, talent Management, Voiceovers, and Digital Marketing. He has years’ worth of experience and expertise in Marketing, Advertising, Business Development Skills, and providing customized and unique Business Strategies for Growth and Development.

As stated by David Meerman Scott, “Instead of one-way interruption, Web marketing is about delivering useful content at just the right moment that a buyer needs it”. Iman says that it is important to understand everything about Digital Marketing before diving into it. Digital Marketing, unlike Traditional Marketing, does not only depend on the creation. Your target audience or the buyer has to consume the content at the right times. Digital Marketing is about exerting the right amount of force on your target audience at an appropriate time.

Iman Khatibzadeh was featured in several media outlets for his strategic approach as a Digital and Social Media Marketer in Disrupt Magazine, yahoo, Globe News Wire, etc. He has helped numerous brands and businesses to grow and receive exposure in the digital space. With his unique ideas and optimized strategies, many of his clients have found the right recipe for success.

Iman believes in the famous quote by Ian Schafer, which says, “Innovation needs to be a part of your culture. Consumers are transforming faster than we are, and if we don’t catch up, we’re in trouble”. He says that the field of Digital Marketing is constantly evolving, and the rate at which your target audience is moving is way too rapid. You must align your thoughts with the speed of your consumers. Only if you are continuously learning and trying new strategies can you remain in the race until the very end. Even though technology and networking are developing at a faster pace, Digital marketing is still not fully discovered. Iman Khatibzadeh states that we are still only testing the waters, and this profession is full of possibilities. Digital Marketing possesses the ability to keep you active and engaged. One must learn to keep up with time and ideas. To be a successful Digital Marketer, one needs to keep experimenting with both old and new strategies.