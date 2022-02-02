You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Can a classic ever be reinvented successfully? The answer is yes, if we go by how Swiss horologist Audemars Piguet has reinterpreted its iconic Royal Oak collection.

Audemars Piguet

The newest generation of the 39mm Royal Oak “Jumbo” Extra-Thin is a celebration of the legendary collection’s 50th anniversary, and it’s housing Audemars Piguet’s new selfwinding extra-thin movement, Calibre 7121. Available in four models made out of stainless steel and platinum, as well as 18-carat pink and yellow gold, the new “Jumbo” offering is a showcase of refined contrasts, materials, colors, and dial animations that pay tribute to the history and heritage of this collection.

Five years of development were necessary for the realization of the new Calibre 7121, which has been equipped with a patented, extra-thin, low-energy date-setting mechanism. Its larger barrel confers it more power, which makes it more precise for a longer period of time. It’s also equipped with a contemporary central oscillating weight mounted on ball bearings that utilizes two reversers, developed in-house, to ensure bidirectional winding. At the same time, its balance wheel is fitted with inertia blocks, which have been directly inserted within the balance wheel to avoid unnecessary friction.

The new Royal Oak “Jumbo” Extra-Thin timepieces have also been fitted with Audemars Piguet’s dedicated anniversary openworked oscillating weight in 22-carat gold, which features the brand’s “50 years” logo, as well as its engraved signature. For the occasion, the oscillating weight has been matched to the color of each case, a practice usually reserved for complicated timepieces. It has also been finished with an alternation of satin-finishing and polished chamfers, with the “50 years” oscillating weight set to be fitted on all the Royal Oak anniversary models throughout 2022.

Related: The Executive Selection: Audemars Piguet