Streamline Your Data Management, Web Services, Cloud, and More by Learning Amazon Web Services

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The tech world is constantly changing. From pioneers breaking down barriers to technologies literally changing and evolving with new updates, staying on top of innovation can be difficult, especially for entrepreneurs running small companies. However, there's one common thread that can help.

StackCommerce

Amazon Web Services (AWS) provides so much of the groundwork that modern websites and web platforms are built on today. So if you know AWS, you'll have knowledge that can streamline your data management, web services, cloud, and so much more. With The 2022 Amazon Web Services Database Bundle, you'll take off on the right foot. It's on sale for just $29.99 (reg. $1,800).

This nine-course bundle includes technical training from experts like Juan Galvan (4.5/5 instructor rating), Syed Raza (4.2/5 rating), and Integrity Training (4.2/5 rating). Through these hands-on tutorials, you'll get a beginner-friendly introduction to AWS before leveling up your skills to eventually being able to pass certification exams.

At the start of the courses, you'll learn how to use AWS services and optimize them for cloud-based solutions. You'll learn how to architect optimal IT solutions on AWS and design secure, robust solutions using AWS technologies. Additionally, you'll understand the benefits of migrating to the cloud and be able to perform various cloud migration strategies. You'll learn about AWS RDS relational database services and learn how to better backup and secure your organizational data. You'll also understand how to deploy a private RDS database in a custom AWS VPC. By the end of the bundle, you'll have a comprehensive understanding of AWS services and know how to implement a secure, powerful IT infrastructure to streamline and protect your business.

Need better IT infrastructure? Learn how to implement it yourself with The 2022 Amazon Web Services Database Bundle. You can get it for a limited time for just $29.99.

Prices are subject to change.