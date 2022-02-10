How to Enjoy Your Life to the Fullest With 5 Easy Steps

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Life is the dash between the moment we are born and the instant we cease to exist, but how can you find satisfaction in the time you are given between the two? Truly enjoying every minute is easier than you might think.

Take advantage of this five-step plan to cultivate a wonderful life for yourself and those around you.

1. Be conscious of your surroundings and those in it

Take time to enjoy your surroundings. Look at everything and appreciate what you have and where you are. Pick some flowers and bring them inside. Get a pet; enjoy life.

The more we actually engage in the present and with those around us, the more enjoyment we'll experience. Build people’s confidence. Show support. Cheer them on. Let them know you believe in them. If you can see that someone is having a hard time adjusting to a situation, do your best to help. When you pay attention to others, they notice, and they’ll reciprocate when you need them most.

2. Be physically active and eat well

People are always happier when they are healthy and keeping active. What's more, keeping active tends to lead to a longer life. Today is always a good day to start eating healthily, and there are so many options. Plus, being active is invigorating. If you incorporate healthy eating into your routine, you'll have even more energy to do what needs to get done. You won’t experience all of the four o’clock slumps, and you'll sleep better at night too.

3. Take time to unwind with regular vacations

It's so important to take time to unwind and relax. We need time to gather our strength and thoughts and be sure we are getting our own inner-self filled because if our jug is empty, we’ll have nothing to offer anyone else. What better way to recharge than with a vacation?

Even if money is tight and you can't go anywhere, you can still take time off work and spend it with your family or friends. For instance, if you like the thought of camping but hate sleeping outside in a tent, you can get creative and set one up in your living room. These simple "stay-cations" can make some of the best memories because the dynamics are amazing, and there is little to no stress — you'll laugh a lot, have meaningful conversations and become closer to the people you're with.

Here are a couple of tips to help the process run smoothly and make the most out of it:

Plans need to be made in advance. It isn’t fair to anyone to announce a vacation and have everyone rush to get ready. To make it really memorable, give everyone plenty of time to make plans together.

It isn’t fair to anyone to announce a vacation and have everyone rush to get ready. To make it really memorable, give everyone plenty of time to make plans together. No electronics whatsoever. Telephones are for ordering food for delivery, checking details on an event you are all going to or for emergencies (thought hopefully there aren't any).

4. Set goals and make plans for the future

I have a room in my home and one in my office as well where, if I am alone, it is time to shut the doors to all the distractions and set my mental gears in motion. I write down my goals, adjust where necessary, then get to work. This is a great time to unwind, dream big and focus on self-improvement.

A favorite spot where I can focus my thoughts and envision my dreams unfold is outdoors on my patio in the very early morning hours when the sun is just beginning to rise, and also late in the evening when the sun is setting. It is a very refreshing time for me, and I especially love it when the love of my life is with me.

It doesn’t matter if you dream big or small. If big scares you, start small — but start!

5. Be real because it really matters

If you blunder, admit it. Work on you, and let others work on themselves. No one is perfect. Be liberal with your praise and stingy with your criticism. Address the issues that bother you, if you must, but do it kindly. You don’t want others to criticize you, and they don’t want your criticism either.

If you feel the need to cry, do it, just don’t get stuck in pity-party mode. If you need to work off the stress physically, go run or lift some weights; just remember to let the worries roll off you like the sweat pouring out of your body. Don’t hang onto anger, regrets or past mistakes. Get over it and get on with life. You’ll be healthier and happier.