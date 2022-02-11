Rootine Brings Bespoke Design to Your Body With a Customized Vitamin Supplement

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Multivitamins have taken their fair share of beatings in the court of public opinion. A study by Johns Hopkins found most vitamin and mineral supplements don’t have much of an impact on a person’s risk for heart disease or cancer. Yet another report found they also don’t reduce cognitive decline. Meanwhile, still more research worries that many vitamin E and beta-carotene supplements can provide dosages that are too high for most takers.

The problem with most multivitamins is that they are created to be taken by virtually anyone. Average supplement loads of the most common vitamins and minerals don’t address each person’s very specific physiology. For example, if you enjoy a diet rich in Vitamin E, but you’re dangerously short on iron, a standard off-the-shelf multivitamin may not deliver any of the supplemental value you exactly need.

Rootine aims to take the homogenization and guesswork out of the supplement game, offering a multi-nutrient that works for each user because it’s "meticulously designed" to augment each user’s body, the company says. Based on a user's specific lifestyle, blood tests, and own DNA, Rootine creates a vitamin mixture with the optimal levels of the exact nutrients that person needs.

It all starts with a a short lifestyle assessment drilling into health goals, diet, activity, and more. That helps set your baseline range for each nutrient. But slight variations in your genes can alter how you absorb, metabolize, and distribute nutrients. And no test offers a more cohesive picture of someone’s nutrient levels than their own blood. Members can also receive DNA and blood tests to further individualize their body chemistry, pinpointing the exact bespoke formula of vitamins and minerals that will best supplement them, the company says.

With the help of artificial intelligence, Rootine builds what it says is your perfect multi-nutrient formula from more than 700 trillion possible nutrient combinations in an ultra-condensed, efficient micro-bead formula you take every day. Micro-beads allow for hyper-personalization of formulas, as each nutrient can be dosed to the milligram or microgram. Fine-tuning every nutrient in a customer’s formula ensures that an optimal nutrient dose is achieved and blood level is maintained over time. Once users start down the Rootine path, members also have access to their own app-based dashboard where they can chart their health progress and better optimize their journey.

If you’ve recently had blood work done through your doctor or obtained DNA results through a genealogy service like Ancestry.com or 23andMe, those results can be input directly to Rootine and save you the cost of the additional testing.

Rootine also maintains a highly strict privacy policy, ensuring your biological and personal data is secure and will never be sold or released to any other organization.

Many Rootine users like Dr. Gary Cook are also extremely pleased with their results. “Great energy throughout my long shifts in the ER,” Cook said. “I only support products I would use myself. Rootine is giving me, my family, my patients a better life.”

