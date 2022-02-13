The Executive Selection: Breitling

Breitling's Super AVI collection evokes a sense of nostalgia for those early days of aviation when pilots relied on their watches as onboard tools.

By
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Inspired by the original 1953 “Co-Pilot” Ref. 765 AVI aviator’s watch, Breitling’s Super AVI collection evokes a sense of nostalgia for those early days of aviation when pilots relied on their watches as onboard tools.

Breitling

But hey, you don’t have to be an #AvGeek to appreciate this timepiece’s craftsmanship and robust design. Powered by the Breitling manufacture caliber B04 movement, it provides 70 hours of power reserve, as well as the availability to track a second time zone with the 24-hour marking on the inner bezel.

Source: Breitling

Featuring large Arabic numerals on the dial and bezel, its study case is 46mm, and the oversized crown is at the 3 o’clock mark. 

Related:The Executive Selection: Tom Ford

Written By

Entrepreneur Staff

More About Lifestyle

Personal Health

2 Nutritional Reasons Sunlight Isn't Turning Your Brain Productivity On

Angela Shurina

Angela Shurina

Lifestyle

'Most of Us Look for Ways to Feel Offended': How to Break Out of Toxic Patterns and Start Living

Amy M Chambers

Amy M Chambers

Insurance

Protect Your Future with This Renters Insurance

StackCommerce

StackCommerce

Read More

Latest on Middle East

Technology

On The Go: Acer Swift X

Tamara Clarke

Tamara Clarke

Saudi Arabia

KAUST's Ideation Challenge Sees Students Present Solutions To Tackle Issues Related To Water, Aviation, And The Hajj Experience

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Business Connect

We Got Funded: Dubai-Based Social Media App ASKWHO Raises US$1 Million In A Seed Funding Round

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Read More