The Executive Selection: Breitling

Inspired by the original 1953 “Co-Pilot” Ref. 765 AVI aviator’s watch, Breitling’s Super AVI collection evokes a sense of nostalgia for those early days of aviation when pilots relied on their watches as onboard tools.

But hey, you don’t have to be an #AvGeek to appreciate this timepiece’s craftsmanship and robust design. Powered by the Breitling manufacture caliber B04 movement, it provides 70 hours of power reserve, as well as the availability to track a second time zone with the 24-hour marking on the inner bezel.

Featuring large Arabic numerals on the dial and bezel, its study case is 46mm, and the oversized crown is at the 3 o’clock mark.

